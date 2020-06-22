37 Air Force service members on Guam have COVID-19

The number of airmen on Guam who have been infected with COVID-19 has increased to 37.

Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell, commander of the 36th Wing on Andersen Air Force Base, confirmed the latest total in a press conference with the governor this afternoon.

There are two groups of COVID-19 cases involving Air Force service members on Guam. One unit involves airmen who arrived on Guam on May 25 and was initially housed at the Guam Reef Hotel. Public Health has also confirmed separately that 74 people including seven Reef hotel employees who were at risk of exposure will be tested.

The airmen had been restricted to their hotel and their work at Andersen but there might have been a breach of that protocol.

A command investigation is underway to determine what went wrong, Boswell said.

If there is a determination that certain service members did not follow public health directives, he said, "They will be held accountable."

Another Air Force unit that came as a medical team to support Naval Hospital Guam's response to COVID-19 has two confirmed cases and they are part of the latest tally of 37 airmen.

The airmen who tested positive while serving at Naval Hospital Guam haven't had contact with the airmen who were housed at the Guam Reef Hotel, Boswell said.

All 37 airmen who tested positive are isolated on Andersen Air Force Base, Boswell said.

Airmen from a bomber task force from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas are not part of the COVID-9 cases on Guam, Boswell said.

There's no definitive answer yet whether the airmen's first case or cases got the infection on Guam, the governor said.

The first of the airmen who arrived on May 25 and stayed at the Reef hotel tested positive about 17 days of the service members' arrival, according to a previously released timeline from the 36th Wing.

The governor said she still will give tourism the green light to reopen on July 1.

Her physicians' advisory group is considering suggestions to conduct rapid testing at the airport.

At this time there is no decision to subject travelers to testing upon arrival at the airport.