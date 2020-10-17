37 homeowners apply for mortgage relief

More than 300 COVID-19 mortgage relief program application forms were picked up and downloaded, but only 37 people have so far turned in their applications to the Guam Housing Corp., GHC President Alice Taijeron told the corporation's board on Friday.

There's $714,000 that GHC can use to help low- to moderate-income families cover mortgage payments they missed because they were laid off, furloughed or took cuts to the number of hours they worked when the pandemic hit.

If an application is approved, up to three months of missed mortgage payments will be covered by the GHC program.

"This is not an advance payment program," Taijeron said, but a program to help those who already are behind in their payments.

Taijeron, whose last day with GHC is Oct. 23 and who will become Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's deputy chief of staff, briefed GHC board members on Friday about the status of the mortgage relief program.

The program goal is to keep mortgage holders from losing their homes and prevent further homelessness during the pandemic.

Of the 37 applications received as of Oct. 15, only six have so far been deemed complete packages that are now under GHC review to determine eligibility to receive aid, Taijeron said.

As of Friday, no application has been approved.

Taijeron said based on GHC's estimate, about 200 families can be covered by the program.

While more than 300 application forms were picked up, and probably more downloaded, there's no telling whether many of them will actually submit their applications, she said.

But Taijeron urged anyone, even those unsure if they qualify, to call GHC at 647-4143 for information.