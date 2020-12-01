Thirty-seven people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 930 tests conducted.

That bring's Guam's total COVID-19 cases to 6,889 since March. There have been 112 deaths linked to the respiratory illness, 931 are in isolation and 5,846 have completed isolation.

Of these 37 cases, 12 cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

As of Dec. 1, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score is 3.9. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

According to Joint Information’s Tuesday night report, there are 46 people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 41 patients, nine of whom are in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators;

• Guam Regional Medical City: 5 with one patients in ICU on a ventilator; and

• Naval Hospital Guam: No COVID-19 patients.