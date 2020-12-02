37 new positives out of 930 tests

Guam has 37 new COVID-19 cases out of 930 tests conducted, and a COVID-19 Area Risk Score of 3.9 - making it the second night of a score lower than the ideal 5.0.

The governor has said she would lift restrictions if Guam’s CAR Score fell to 5.0 or lower. According to spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor is closely watching the results from community testing conducted over the next two weeks.

With household contacts making up the highest transmission numbers, officials have expressed concerns that families getting together during the Thanksgiving holiday would cause a rise in new cases.

There are three sites, one in each region, for mass community testing utilizing the 30,000 antigen tests received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about a month ago.

“This means we can better identify asymptomatic cases and put a stop to further community spread. If we continue to maintain high testing capacity, paired with a vigilant community, we hope to continue this downward trend,” Paco-San Agustin stated.

Mass testing

There were six positive COVID-19 cases discovered during Tuesday's community testing event. Two positive cases were reported from each of the three testing sites, according to Janela Carrera, public information officer for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Only 305 residents lined up to get tested, which is about as many as Monday but still half as much as the cap instituted by Public Health. Each site is prepared to test up to 200 individuals during the weekday tests. Saturday's test increases that cap to 300 at each site.

The testing sites are at Tiyan, Yigo and Agat. Tiyan saw 110 residents and Yigo saw 121. Agat about doubled its attendance, moving up to 74 residents tested when only 45 lined up for testing Monday.

Community testing will continue for the rest of the week, with plans expected to be announced soon for next week’s tests.

Grace Bordallo, DPHSS’ COVID-19 liaison, said they’re encouraging residents to come out and get tested. Residents also can wait at the site for the results as the antigen tests can provide results in about 15 minutes.

Hospitalization numbers

As of Tuesday night, there have been a total of 6,889 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 112 deaths, 931 people in active isolation and 5,846 people who have completed isolation.

According to Joint Information’s Tuesday night report, there are 46 people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 41 patients, nine of whom are in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators;

• Guam Regional Medical City: 5 with one patients in ICU on a ventilator; and

• Naval Hospital Guam: No COVID-19 patients.

CAR Score

Guam remains in a Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and social gatherings are restricted to five people if they’re not of the same household.The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

“We have to maintain a low CAR Score for a minimum of two weeks before Governor Leon Guerrero will consider lifting additional restrictions. We are also closely monitoring our daily cases, especially because we have yet to see the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday,” she stated.

Paco-San Agustin said with the new CAR Scores below 5.0, “the messaging really shifts to maintenance.”