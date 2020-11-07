Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday, including a 37-year-man who had no reported underlying health concerns.

The 37-year-old man who died at the Guam Regional Medical City at 10:18 p.m. Thursday became Guam’s 86th COVID-19-related fatality. The patient, who was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 5, tested positive upon admission, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 37-year-old had no known underlying health conditions, stated governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The second death reported on Friday was Guam’s 87th COVID-19-related fatality.

The man was a patient at Guam Memorial Hospital who died at 4:30 a.m. Friday. The patient was a 62-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 27 and tested positive upon admission.

“Words are not enough to express our sorrow for the souls we lost to COVID-19 and too often they fall short of bringing comfort to those who are grieving. To their families and friends, we hope you accept our sincere condolences and sympathies during this especially difficult time,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. “Words are not enough — we must show support for these families by committing ourselves to prevent more days of mourning and to ensure no one has to go through this pain.”

As of Nov. 5, there have been 5,004 cases of COVID-19 reported on Guam and 1,567 are active cases, JIC stated.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services stated in a report that most of the current COVID-19 cases were discovered through household contacts. Some of the COVID-19 cases have more than one link to other COVID-19 cases, DPHSS stated.

• Household contact: 1,397

• Community contact: 812

• Workplace contact: 430

• Health care contact: 67

A total of 218 people were reported to have contracted COVID-19 on their travels:

• U.S.: 184

• Philippines: 29

• Singapore: 1

• Dubai: 2

• Japan: 1

• Mexico: 1

Young adults account for most of the COVID-19 cases:

Age group

• 0-9: 321

• 10-19: 546

• 20-29: 1,137

• 30-39: 921

• 40-49 756

• 50-59: 719

• 60-69: 411

• 70-79: 143

• 80-89: 40

• 90+: 10

Outreach today in Astumbo

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is holding a COVID-19 community outreach testing event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo.

The free tests will be administered to the first 200 participants who have registered with the FSM Consulate Office. To register for testing, contact the FSM Consulate Office at 646-9154.

Residents may also call the Northern Region Community Health Center at 671-635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment for testing.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at 671-647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, or overwhelmed or who are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19, JIC stated.