Guam has moved back into "high" community risk level for COVID-19, a reminder that the pandemic is not over, but Department of Public Health and Social Services officials on Thursday said the mask mandate and other restrictions remain shelved.

According to Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer, and COVID-19 surveillance branch director Vince Campo, while Guam is in "high" community risk level, the increased numbers of hospital admissions remain "manageable."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office said the same.

"We continue to stay the course. Again, the numbers to watch are our COVID hospitalizations, which remain manageable," said the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

DPHSS, on its website, said Guam's COVID-19 community risk level is "high" and posted the following metrics:

Case rate per 100,000 population: 406.9 cases.

New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population: 10 admissions.

Percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases: 6%.

In areas of high risk, such as Guam, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. This risk status also means the health care system is at greater risk of being overwhelmed by the coronavirus.

COVID-19-related deaths are sporadic, while the number of patients under intensive care remains low at one or two patients during the past few days.

372nd fatality

One more COVID-19-related fatality was reported Thursday night by the Joint Information Center.

The 372nd COVID-19-related fatality was an 84-year-old woman, who was fully vaccinated and boosted, and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive May 22 for the coronavirus. She died June 22 at Guam Regional Medical City.

"While we learn to live with this virus, it is important we stay vigilant. Please do not ignore COVID-19 symptoms. Should you experience symptoms, get tested and check your medical provider for available treatments. Continue to do your part to stop the spread, as we work together as a community to put this pandemic behind us," the governor said in a statement extending condolences to the family of the deceased.

The seven-day average daily cases exceeded 100, rising to at least 108 this week, Campo said.

JIC reported 129 new cases out of 1,325 samples tested Wednesday.

"We definitely see that the number of cases that are being reported is going up, so if there's anything to do right now, definitely wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands," Campo said.

Hospitalizations

There were 21 hospitalizations reported earlier this week after months of single-digit admissions. There were 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday.

Two patients require ICU care, and one is on a ventilator to help with breathing, JIC reported.

Among those hospitalized, one is a pediatric patient.

On Guam, 97% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated. Officials said this is a factor in the relatively low hospitalization numbers, despite the rising number of cases.

Masks recommended

Mandate or not, people still must wear masks to protect themselves and others from getting or spreading the virus, DPHSS' Dr. Bob Leon Guerrero said. Updating vaccinations and staying home if sick are also highly recommended.

"We started to learn how to live with COVID," he said.

Many of the cases are linked to households and workplaces, Campo said.

It is unknown whether any 2022 election-related gatherings have been a factor, he said.

There are cases in which those who tested positive for COVID-19 did not want to disclose where they have been the past few days, or who they were in contact with, he said. This is a challenge for health investigators.

There's an increase in testing among those about to travel, and local testing continues.

Most cases remain asymptomatic. The 18-to-39 age bracket continues to drive up the case numbers.

But there's been an increase in cases among those 60 and older.

At this point, DPHSS has yet to determine whether the increased COVID-19 case numbers are due to a new variant or a subvariant of omicron.

Dr. Bob Leon Guerrero said Public Health officials "suspect" it's the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 that are driving the current cases, but they won't know for sure until they receive the latest results of genome sequencing from off island.

These are the same fast-spreading subvariants that, when combined, make up most of the cases in the United States right now.

Guam has ordered and received a genome sequencing machine, estimated to cost $25,000, that can determine the variant that's already present on the island.

But it has not been used.

Bob Leon Guerrero said the machine now needs to be separated from the rest of the laboratory, so a wall needs to be built to make that happen.

Patrick Luces, DPHSS incident commander, said DPHSS currently is working with the Guam General Services Agency to put out an invitation for bids to build the wall.

While waiting for the machine to become operational, months after it arrived on Guam, DPHSS continues to send specimens to the CDC in Atlanta and to Hawaii.