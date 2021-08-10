Federal government-provided pandemic funds worth $36.9 million will now fund Guam projects that offer after-school activities or help the island's youth among other projects.

The funding pot will also pay for certain mayors' office staffers getting training under the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program.

A few nonprofits received million-dollar grants including Todu Guam Foundation and HunterSpeaks.

Seventy-seven projects were selected under the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant.

The program aims to fund student and youth engagement and support activities. The $36.9 million comes from the Education Stabilization Funds allocated to the Office of the Governor and unexpended grant funds from the initial $12.5 million in the CARES Act.

More than 100 applications from community organizations were submitted, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration stated in a press release.

“Projects applications were submitted to the Guam State Clearinghouse after a solicitation period and were evaluated by review panels. Funding amounts were based on the recommendations of the review panels, availability of funds, and requirements set forth by the U.S. Department of Education,” said the governor's office in a press release.

“These projects will provide innovative and creative learning opportunities for the thousands of students in our charge. Our actions in the immediate months and school years ahead will define our progress in delivering the comprehensive support our students need to succeed despite the adverse impacts of COVID-19," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Programs or projects receiving funding include:

Youth programs

• $260,000 to the Ayuda Foundation for the From Manamko’ to Manhoben: Modern Transmission of Cultural Knowledge for Youth & Community Empowerment program

• $106,180 to Every Nation for the iChange Youth Program

• $95,115 to Guahan Isan Famagu’on Lions Club International District 204 for the ROARing Summer Fun Day Camp

• $89,366 to Guahan Sustainable Culture for the GSC Little Sprouts Academy

• $9,000 to the Guam Legislature for the Public Policy Institute program

• $191,766 to Humanities Guahan for the Taking Root-Growing Youth Empowerment for Island Sustainability program

• $50,000 to Junior Achievement Guam for its summer campaign

• $739,154 to Mañe’lu for the YOUth Impact

Mayors' programs

• $167,660 to the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office for a sports program, capital improvement projects and the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program

• $233,400 to the Agat Mayor’s Office for a sports program, capital improvement projects and the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program

• $60,000 to the Asan-Maina Mayor’s Office for the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program

• $295,910 to the Barrigada Mayor’s Office for HAMI Barrigada including sports programs and capital improvement projects

• $72,500 to the Dededo Mayor’s Office for facility improvements

• $517,000 to the Inalåhan Mayor’s Office for the renovation of the Inarajan school building

• $408,080 to the Mangilao Mayor’s Office for the BIBA Mangilao Project including sports programs and capital improvement projects and the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program

• $60,000 to the Merizo Mayor’s Office for the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program

• $129,072 to the Piti Mayor’s Office for the Piti After School and Summer Fun Program and capital improvement projects

• $496,538 to the Sinajana Mayor’s Office for a sports program, capital improvement and equipment

• $450,840 to the Talofofo Mayor’s Office for sports programs and the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program

• $163,119 to the Tamuning Mayor’s Office for the TATUHA Youth Summer and After School Programs, sports programs and capital improvement projects

• $40,900 to the Santa Rita Mayor’s Office for its sports program

• $60,000 to the Yona Mayor’s Office for the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program

Special Education Programs

• $149,845 to the Autism Community Together for the Blue Skies Project

• $67,173 to the Guam Blind and Visually Impaired Program for School-Aged Children

• $1.6 million to HunterSpeaks Organizations for the Accessing Community-Based Applied Behavior Analysis Services for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders: A Parent Training Program

• $307,603.63 to Micronesia Training & Development Institute- MTDI Guam for the Programa Aturisa Manhoben-The Youth Empowerment Project

Academic activities

• $50,000 to the Asmuyao Community School for the Here Comes the Sun Educational Program

• $1,208,218 to Guam Community College for the GCC Literacy Navigators Program

• $42,107 to the National Institute of Continuing Education for the N.I.C.E. Mathcamp

• $27,000 to Providence International Christian Academy summer school program

• $365,000 to Support Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education

Student social & emotional health programs

• $1.3 million to Guam Behavioral Health & Wellness Center for the SafeGU Smartphone App

• $1.9 million to the Todu Guam Foundation for the Community Approach to Resilience and Engagement for Students Program

• $251,350 to the University of Guam School of Education for the Classroom Canoe Social-Emotional Support program

Busing, GCC

• $3.6 million for 25 new school buses

• $1.1 million for preventative maintenance for school buses

• $300,000 for a school bus/student tracking system

• $294,000 to repair and expand school bus shelters

• $35,000 for overtime costs for school bus summer operations

• $3.6 million to the Guam Community College for the Student Success Center Renovation and Expansion

Sports activities

• $8,400 to Amphibious Guam for the Junior Amphibious Training Program

• $201,940 to Clutch Guam for the Basketball Is Art project

• $229,296 to Guam Elite Basketball for the Guam Village Basketball League

• $28,905 to the Guam Rugby Club for the Off-Season Community Based After School Rugby Program

• $36,500 to the Guam Rugby Football Union for the Youth Sports Rugby Activity program

• $40,000 to the Guam National Tennis Federation for Guam National Tennis Center projects

• $62,660 to Live Squared Universal Inc. for the Year-Round Multi-Sports Program

• $65,000 to the Manhoben Swim Club for the Manhoben Scholar Athletes After School Sports and Homework Assistance Program

• $25,996 to the Most Valuable Players Association Ltd. for the MVP Basketball Clinic

• $201,000 to the Phoenix Wrestling Club for the Roots and Wings Extension Program

• $20,300 to Z Strength & Nutrition for the Team Z Student Athletes program

Development and enhancement of learning resources

• $25,000 to the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, Guam Coastal Management Program for Educational Coloring Books and Activity Books

• $579,650 to Chief Huråo Academy for the Håtsa Huråo program

• $635,000 to Duk Duk Goose Inc. for its culture-based online and television learning media project

• $2,311,013 to the Guam Public Library System to expand current services and add a second Bookmobile

• $2,370,300 to the Guam Educational Telecommunications Corp./PBS Guam for the PBS University and PBS University Higher Learning program

• $772,749 to Guampedia for the Culture of Connecting Educational Recovery Project

• $24,850 to Humanities Guahan for the Beteranu Gi Geran Vietnam project

• $890,014 to the Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru yan I Finanå’guen Historia yan I Lina’la I Taotao Tano’ for the CHamoru Curriculum program

• $700,000 to the Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru yan I Finanå’guen Historia yan I Lina’la I Taotao Tano’ for the Minecraft Education and Games in CHamoru

• $229,595 to the Micronesia Area Research Center for the Researching Guam’s History To Inspire A Better Society program

• $219,490 to the Pacific Historic Parks for the Guam World War II Virtual Reality Experience program

• $44,450 to Ta Tuge’ Mo’na for the Sigi Mo’na Teacher Training and Content Development Program

• $888,441 to the University Libraries for the Enhancing the Digital Guafak program

• $1,558,142 to the University of Guam Press for the Empowering Guam’s Youth Through Cultural Literacy and Creative Expression project

• $840,311 to the UOG Center for Island Sustainability for the Guam Green Growth Education and G3 Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub program

• $1,456,363 to the UOG Center for Island Sustainability for the Innovating Through Pandemic Challenges to Deliver Place-Based Education in Marine, Environmental and Sustainability Sciences program

• $315,289 to the UOG Center for Island Sustainability for the Yo’Amte Traditional Knowledge in Plants and Healing program

Youth programs

• $56,187 for Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School for the Obispos Media project

• $89,596 to the Guam Conservatory of the Arts Inc. for its arts programs and services

• $81,300 to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School for the Elementary Music Program

• $28,526 to the Pacific Island Bilingual Bicultural Association for the Ekungok, Cho’gue yan Fatta (Listen, Do and Show) project

• $285,750 to the Pacific War Museum Foundation for the Interactive Children’s Museum

• $276,740 to the Para I Probechu’n I Taotao-Ta, Inc. for the Chalan Para Pon Fafana’gue Apprenticeship Program

• $70,000 to the Para I Probechu’n I Taotao-Ta, Inc. for the Dinana Minagof Chamorro Festival

• $14,925 to Santa Barbara Catholic School for the SBCS School Broadcast Media Program

• $55,350 to Santa Barbara Catholic School for the SBCS Performing Arts Program