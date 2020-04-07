38 Department of Corrections recruits have been ordered to self quarantine after one of the employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, a DOC recruit reported that a family member had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was instructed not to report to duty and to self-quarantine at home, said DOC spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon.

On Monday, the employee tested positive for the virus.

Out of an abundance of caution and pending further investigation, acting director Joseph Carbullido ordered all of the 38 recruits that may have had contact with the recruit that tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine at home.

The temporary absence of the recruits will not significantly impact DOC operations said Aguon.

DOC is working with Department of Public Health to address this issue and will continue to assess the situation and take all necessary measures to protect the inmates, staff, and the public, the department's management stated in a press release.