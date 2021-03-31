38% of reviewed rent relief applicants ineligible

"I applied but I don't know what the status of my application is."

This was a common response on Monday from some of the residents who said they applied for the $33.6 million pandemic rental and utilities relief program, which closed its tenant pre-application on Friday.

Because of the sheer number of submissions, a total of 2,600 renters, it would take a few days to notify at least the 370 who have so far been deemed "pre-qualified."

This is according to Bernadine Gines, deputy director of the Department of Administration, which is administering the program.

DOA has so far reviewed 725 pre-applications received from March 3 to 26, Gines said. Of this number, 275 individuals are considered "ineligible," she said.

This means they don't meet the three main criteria such as financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a risk of homelessness, and the federally set income threshold.

The federally funded Guam Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps struggling families pay up to 15 months of back rent and utility bills.

Gines said 370 applicants are considered "pre-qualified," meaning they meet the main criteria of the program but still have to submit past-due rental and utility billings, and other documents to support their application.

The number is expected to increase as the review process progresses, she said.

Pre-qualified tenants have 10 days to submit the needed documents, from the date they receive an email or phone call notifying them of the status of their application.

Behind on rent

Some applicants on Monday told The Guam Daily Post they're anxious to hear from DOA, considering they're months behind in paying their rent or power. One said she's been unable to pay her landlord since October last year.

Gines said DOA has been doing its best to review all the pre-applications submitted in the most prudent way, considering the hardship the pandemic caused.

DOA, she said, has been getting assistance from the Guam Housing Corp. and Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

The earliest a check could be released is next week, Gines said, depending on the rate of document submission by those who pre-qualified.

The checks will go directly to the landlord or utility companies, such as the Guam Power Authority or Guam Waterworks Authority.

There are times when tenant-applicants, Gines said, have had difficulty getting documents from their own landlord, thus holding up the process.

Another opportunity to apply

While the tenant pre-application period closed on March 26, Gines said this is only the first cycle and DOA will again open the application window once it has reviewed all the 2,600 submissions.

"We will have another cycle happening. Folks who did not meet this deadline will have another opportunity," Gines said.

Some who are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance said it's the first time they're hearing about the rental and utility relief, and they look forward to applying during the next round.