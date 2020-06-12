38 Port employees exposed to COVID-19

About 38 Port Authority of Guam employees contracted COVID-19 or were exposed to the disease by an immediate family member who tested positive, according to Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio.

"These employees voluntarily placed themselves in a quarantine environment for a maximum of three weeks and received clearance from their primary physicians or Department of Public Health (and Social Services) to return to work," Respicio wrote in a recent report to the Port board.

The Port is tracking this number to demonstrate the potential of employees coming into contact with COVID-19, he told the Post.

While the Port has incorporated social distancing and preventative measures, exposure to employees by tenants, vessel crew members, the public or co-workers would have an overwhelming impact on Port manpower, Respicio said.

In the event employees do come into contact or in close proximity to people infected or reasonably suspected to be infected with COVID-19 during work, the Port has established procedures that allow employees to request compensation under differential pay.

Differential pay

The pandemic has cost the Port about $285,000 in personal protective equipment, labor and materials and pay differential – the single-highest cost at about $258,000.

The Port is seeking reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover eligible costs. Two project worksheets are being finalized to cover material and supply purchases, differential pay, retirement and benefits, and overtime.

Respicio reported that overall operating expenses for the year so far is 10% less than budgeted but overtime expenses have risen 32% over budget.

However, the direct labor reimbursement for the Port is $2.1 million, an increase of about 7% from the fiscal 2020 budget, and should cover the shortfall created by the overtime expense, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the differential pay should already be an eligible expense under federal COVID-19 relief funding. But Respicio said the Port is seeking all possible funding sources to cover that cost. FEMA reimbursement could cover up to 75% while the COVID-19 relief funding can be used to cover the remaining 25%.

"We won't get a double reimbursement for the same item or items," he added.