381st COVID-19-related death reported on island

Guam has reported another COVID-19-related death, raising the toll to 381.

The patient was a 91-year-old man, with no vaccination record and with underlying health conditions, the Joint Information Center reported in a press release.

The elderly man was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 1. He was tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to have been positive.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero characterized the man’s death as a reminder that COVID-19 remains a threat, while offering condolences to the deceased’s family.

“To his family and those who loved him, (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences,” Leon Guerrero said. “Losing another member of our community to this virus is a reminder that the pandemic is not yet over. We all must remember and exercise the basic mitigation measures to keep one another safe.”

JIC reported 25 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 from 884 specimens collected Aug. 1. Twenty-two of the cases reported Tuesday are through the Department of Defense.

With case numbers rising and no restrictions in place, officials continue to push treatment, vaccination and testing outreach efforts in the community.

”With summer drawing to a close and the school year starting, we encourage families and their children to stay up to date with their vaccinations and boosters,” the governor said.

”As of Aug. 1, 2022, 139,483 eligible residents (6 months and older) are fully vaccinated. This total includes 14,311 residents 12-17 years old; 8,765 residents 5-11 years old have received the first dose of a two-dose series; 7,089 residents 5-11 years old have completed their two-dose series; 98 residents 6 months to 4 years old have received the first dose of a two-dose series; 67,369 eligible residents have received their first booster shots; and 11,045 eligible residents have received their second booster shots,” JIC said in its release.