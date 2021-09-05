A New York-based hospitality consulting firm has been given a "notice of award" for a $388,000 contract to develop Guam's tourism recovery plan, following the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Bureau of Statistics and Plans Director Tyrone Taitano on Thursday said BSP issued the notice of award of the contract Aug. 26 to PKF Hotelexperts LLC.

The pandemic is offering an opportunity to rethink tourism and develop a recovery plan, especially for a tourism-based economy such as Guam.

"This award is conditioned upon the successful execution and final approval of the contract by all parties. Once the contract is fully executed and signed by all parties with final signature by the governor of Guam, the awarded contractor will be issued a notice to proceed to begin work on the project," Taitano told The Guam Daily Post.

PKF Hotelexperts was one of the four companies that submitted a bid by the June 30 deadline.

Funding for the development of this recovery plan comes from a $399,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration. BSP is administering the grant.

Guam's pandemic-hit tourism economy has been off to a slow reopening, mostly from Taiwanese tourists who are here for the Guam Visitors Bureau's Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, program. Most arrivals in Guam since the pandemic started have been military personnel and returning residents.

Once the tourism recovery plan is completed, the BSP will implement it in coordination with GVB and other agencies.

According to the request for proposals, the project aims to conduct a deep analysis of Guam's outbound markets with the intention of providing strategic recovery efforts from the impacts of COVID-19 on the island's economy, primarily the tourism industry.

Guam has a tourism agency, GVB, which has a research department. In addition, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, created the Recovery Task Force, which includes representatives from the tourism and public health sectors.

The federal government authorized about $3 billion for Guam's pandemic response and recovery.