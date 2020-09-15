There were 39 positive results out of 435 tests conducted the Joint Information Center reported.

Today’s results raises the total number of confirmed cases to 1,966 since testing started in March. There are 626 active cases in isolation and 1,312 people who’ve completed isolation.

Of the current active cases, 47 are in the hospital: 46 at the Guam Memorial Hospital with 13 in the intensive care unit. Guam Regional Medical City has one COVID-19 patient.

Of the total cases, 1,709 are civilians and 257 are military service members.

There are 28 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to government officials.