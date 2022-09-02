390th COVID-19-related fatality reported

Guam's 390th COVID-19-related fatality was reported Thursday by the Joint Information Center.

The patient was an 87-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated and had received one booster, JIC reported. The JIC was notified Aug. 19 by Guam Regional Medical City after the patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

The governor extended her condolences to the family of the deceased while reiterating the need to remain cautious.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“(First gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I keep her and her loved ones in our thoughts and pray that they find peace and comfort in this difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As COVID-19 infections begin to decrease, and more members of our community avail of boosters and (monoclonal antibody) treatment, we should remain cautious and recognize the threat that this virus poses on our most vulnerable population.”

At the time of the patient’s death, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported a decrease in positive cases from 100 a day to fewer than 80 reported daily in a week.

The local positivity rate was still higher than the overall positivity rate. Public Health territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky, however, attributed a small uptick to a testing phenomenon.

“We have seen a lot of people in the hospital. Even though we have been in the surge indicator and we are still just above that for hospitalizations, the (intensive care unit) has not bumped up above our surge indicator,” Pobutsky said.

The data reported by Pobutsky accounted for the period from July 27 through Aug. 23, which at the time did not include the elderly woman’s death.

The JIC reported, as of Aug. 30, 139,940 eligible residents - 6 months and older - are fully vaccinated. This total includes 14,030 residents 12 to 17 years old. JIC reported 9,041 residents 5 to 11 years old received their first doses of a two-dose series. JIC also reported 7,392 residents 5 to 11 years old have completed their two-dose series, and 215 residents 6 months to 4 years old have received their first doses of a two-dose series. JIC reported 70,217 eligible residents have received their first booster shots and 12,240 eligible residents have received their second booster shots.

Health officials have continued to push vaccination efforts at the Agana Shopping Center, the community health centers and the Paseo. The officials reminded the public that all clinic sites will be closed Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.

JIC also noted that distribution of free COVID-19 test kits from the Untied States Postal Service will be suspended today.

“The program will continue to accept orders from individuals prior to this date. Fill in the online USPS form with your contact and shipping information to order your at-home tests by visiting https://special.usps.com/testkits before Sept. 2, 2022. Learn more at COVID.gov/tests,” JIC said in its release.