The U.S. Attorney's Office of Guam is asking for a 90-day extension in a forfeiture case involving $39,690 cash and “Virus Shut Out” lanyards due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lanyards are claimed to kill viruses, according to documents filed at the District Court of Guam.

Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of U.S. Postal Inspection Services and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Removal Office, seized the lanyards and the cash during a search of Kwong Yau Lam’s residence, documents state. The federal search warrant was executed on May 26, 2020.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection initiated a nonjudicial civil forfeiture proceeding and sent the required forfeiture notices to Lam and other interested parties, documents state.

On Aug. 13, 2020, CBP received a claim filed by Lam to contest the nonjudicial civil forfeiture of the property. CBP referred the claim to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to initiate the forfeiture action. It has 90 days to file the complaint. Failure to meet the deadline means the government must “return the subject property and it shall be forever barred from taking any further action to effect the civil forfeiture of the subject property in connection with the underlying offense.”

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has “significantly delayed” efforts to complete the investigation, which also is waiting for reports from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Documents state that U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson spoke with Lam’s attorney, Jeffrey Moots, who indicated his client doesn’t object to the request for an additional 90 days, which would delay the deadline to April 5.