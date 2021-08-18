Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is poised to request planning and oversight assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of efforts to proceed with the goal of developing a new medical campus that includes replacing the Guam Memorial Hospital building.

Speaking with local lawmakers and the Guam delegate Tuesday, Lt. Col. Eric Marshall, Honolulu district commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, said he would "sign on the dotted line right now" if he could, but funding is needed for their engagement, in addition to a formal request.

The Army Corps of Engineers can assist by engaging in a charrette, which is essentially a type of planning process that will serve as a precursor or blueprint for the architecture and engineering design. The output of this intense planning stage would be a scope of work that forecasts needs years ahead.

Before meeting with the lawmakers and the delegate, Marshall and other ACE officials met with the governor and other local officials at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Monday.

To showcase the advantages of a charrette and how it could assist local officials, Marshall said current discussions had been forecasting the need for acute care rooms five years into the future. A charrette would probably forecast 50 years into the future. It would also help phase the construction or design of a new facility according to available funding, as well as consider resiliency and redundancy for events that may happen in the future, according to Marshall.

"In a charrette, we look at the entire life cycle costs of your hospital campus. Not just the initial construction, but phased construction on to operation and maintenance ... At the end of the charrette, you have a scope that you believe in and you have a credible budgetary estimate," the commander said Tuesday.

The Army Corps of Engineers would need an estimated $2.6 million to $2.8 million to proceed with the charrette. Fifteen percent, or about $450,000, would need to come from federal funds.

The Army Corps of Engineers had estimated that constructing a new hospital would cost more than $740 million, but this applies to a facility with the same square footage as GMH. The local medical campus task force is looking at a project with a greater footprint than the current hospital, according to Marshall, who added that they couldn't estimate the final cost of the new facility at this time.

The ACE visit and meeting with local lawmakers come just as senators are developing the GovGuam budget for next fiscal year. The current budget bill proposes to use $35 million in Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursements to fund the construction of a new health care center. However, there are competing interests for the EITC funds.

While the governor said she will formally submit a letter of engagement in the coming days, ACE Civil and Public Works Chief Rhiannon Kucharski said Guam has two options to initiate engagement with the Army Corps of Engineers. A letter of request is needed to work directly with ACE. A memorandum of agreement would also need to be developed.

Guam could also work with the Office of Insular Affairs to utilize an existing agreement between OIA and ACE.

Funds have to be available at the inception of the MOA with ACE or when OIA reaches out to ACE, depending on the route taken.

Del. Michael San Nicolas said he contacted the U.S. Department of the Interior to notify them that Guam may be interested in identifying interior funds to cover the $450,000 or even the entire $3 million cost of the charrette.

The charrette will also take time to complete - possibly one to two years for the whole process.

Don Schlack, the ACE Interagency and International Services and Medical Program Manager, said a medically competent architectural and engineering firm will be needed to gather data. That would take about four to five months in total. The charrette will then take place, reports will be written and reviewed, and input will be provided, he added.

Kucharski added that the timeline is from the inception of funding, so it can take later depending on when funding is available.

Marshall said the planning process may be lengthy but there are activities that can take place in parallel with the charrette, including site preparation.

The governor's administration is still eyeing Eagles Field in Mangilao as the site of a new medical campus. Vera Topasna, head of the Community Defense Liaison Office, said the Navy is working on a lease for the site, which may be finalized next year.

"Right now we are working on the license for access and to perform some of the studies and surveys needed," Topasna added.