$3M in legal fees, back pay for rehired Port employees

The Port Authority of Guam has promised to pay at least $368,200 in attorneys' fees as indicated by settlement agreements with six of seven Port employees if invoices are provided. Back wages for these employees amount to about $3 million, based on settlement agreements the Port released Thursday.

The release of the documents followed an Office of the Attorney General legal opinion that these documents should be made public.

The employees were terminated in 2012 over their alleged involvement in what prior Port administration officials claimed was a fraudulent workers' compensation claim.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho would benefit from one of the settlement agreements because he once represented Leonora Leon Guerrero before becoming attorney general. Camacho would receive about $21,700 in attorney's fees.

Leon Guerrero's other attorney, Curtis Vandeveld, will be paid $28,800 in attorney's fees under the agreement, which was signed in December 2019.

Also under the agreement, Leon Guerrero is awarded $189,316 in back wages, from which retirement contributions and other benefits are to be deducted.

Leon Guerrero and the rest of the Port 7 employees and managers have been reinstated at the Port.

Jose Guevara, who won reinstatement through the Supreme Court, was estimated to receive $600,000 in back pay, but an exact figure wasn't available in the settlement terms.

His terms indicate his back pay would get a $209,000 deduction based on salaries he earned while working for private firms during his separation from the Port. The settlement terms also assume payment of any pending attorney's fees but a figure wasn't provided.

Francine Rocio, who won her case at the Civil Service Commission, would receive about $429,000 in back pay that will be paid in installments. The amount is after deductions for benefits and taxes. The gross amount was about $536,000.

She was also awarded $40,000 in legal fees.

Final four

Settlements with the final four employees – Bernadette Sterne Meno, Josette Javelosa, Frances A. Cepeda and Vivian Leon – were only recently authorized by the Port board.

Altogether, settlements with these final four were said to cost about $1.8 million, but this was only for back wages. The board resolution authorizing settlement also allowed for legal fees.

A settlement with Leon Guerrero was not available on the Port website Thursday and so her legal fees are not known, but her back wages are estimated to be $296,915. Her settlement is anticipated to be published today.

Javelosa's back wages amounted to about $409,000 with legal fees of about $48,400.

Cepeda's back wages amounted to about $437,000 with legal fees of about $87,400.

Meno, whose workers' compensation claim led to the firing of the seven Port employees and managers, will receive about $647,000 in back wages and legal fees of about $141,900.

All the back wages will get deductions for the Port 7's retirement contributions and other payables. Payments are also to be made in installments.