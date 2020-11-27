The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail ​1,250 2019 ​tax refund checks this week.

The checks total approximately ​$3,014,565 ​including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before ​May 28, according to a press release.

DRT also processed 178 EIP Program payments totaling about $267,666. Altogether, for the months of April 2020 through November 2020, DRT processed 82,826 EIP Program payments totaling about $145 million. This represents about 97.04% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury, the press release states.

In line with the CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31, 2020. Consistent with the IRS, Guam DRT urges all eligible non-filers to file their Forms EIP-NF as quickly as possible so that they will be able to receive their EIP Program payment. Deadline for Filing either Form EIP-NF or your 2018 or 2019 Individual Income Tax Return for EIP eligibility has expired.

The deadline to file Form EIP-NF was Nov. 21, 2020.

All Non-Filers must wait until this upcoming tax season to receive instructions on how to file their claim.

The deadline to filing your 2018 or 2019 Individual Income Tax Return was Oct. 15, 2020 to be eligible for the EIP. Based on the EIP Program, a “validly filed and processed” Guam Individual Income Tax Return means that DRT is provided ample time to determine and validate eligibility.

Anyone who filed their 2018 or 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return after Oct. 15, 2020 will not be considered for the advanced EIP. However, these taxpayers may avail of the EIP upon filing of their 2020 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

EIP Program Notices Notices were sent to EIP recipients in line with the CARES Act. EIP recipients are encouraged to keep these notices so that when they file their 2020 return, they will be able to reconcile with that notice to claim additional credits should they be entitled.

EIP Program Lookup Portal For those taxpayers or non-filers who would like to check the status of their EIP Program payment, DRT has launched its EIP CARES Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com. Taxpayers/non-filers must register at the Individual Login section of the website in order to check on their payment status.