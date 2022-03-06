There have been six break-ins at Benavente Middle School since January.

The Dededo school is one of five that thieves have targeted this year - in what seems to be an increase in thefts at schools and other areas of the community.

“We work with the police to target those schools and determine what can be done to identify the perpetrators,” Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

“But as you've seen there's been a growing number of these these types of activities in the community, so it's more concerning to us because of the increasing frequency and some of these.

“Some of these break-ins to the schools are taking place in the context of village break-ins right outside the school. I think that it's a problem that we don't have all the answers to,” he added.

The education department is working on plans to secure schools, including added fencing, using $3 million in federal funds.

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, the following schools were broken into since January:

• Benavente Middle School: six burglary incidents

• Wettengel Elementary School: two incidents

• Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School: three incidents

• Jose Rios Middle School: two incidents

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School: one incident

“The estimated damages were not reported during the onset of the preliminary investigation as it normally is forthcoming due to items stolen to be included. The items that were taken from each classroom are items belonging to the school and of the instructors,” Savella said.

Stronger doors, fences

“We do have a team reviewing the school requests for security. Unfortunately one of the responses that we got was that security cameras could not be done due to issues with procurement. However, there are some plans regarding hardening certain areas,” Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez said.

“For example replacing some of the wooden doors and the types of lock that are used in in the regular rooms, as well as probably the libraries, main offices and identify certain rooms. Rooms that will be utilized for housing a lot of the additional equipment that's going to be in schools so you know we're trying to kind of prioritize from there to particular areas of the school that can be hardened and made more secure as well as see what can be done throughout the school with the funding,” Sanchez said.

GDOE set aside $20 million in American Rescue Plan to address needs at schools to include electrical, plumbing, sports facilities, playground equipment, cafeteria upgrades and school security under capital improvement pojects.

“But, so far, most of the money is already allocated and we have about $3 million left for school security,” Sanchez said.

With that funding, GDOE is also looking at hardening school gates to discourage unauthorized entry.

“There is some discussion out there about making sure that all the gates continue to be functional and utilized. As well as some parts of some schools that might involve including additional security, gating in hallways and whatnot. Right now, there's a team that's reviewing all of the schools configurations to see what can be done at each site,” Sanchez said.

The task is not easy, as each school is unique in design.

“The difficulty as you can imagine, is a lot of the schools are designed differently, so simply saying that you're going to put gates here and there may not be as effective in some others as well as the fact that some of the schools have assets that are spread out versus assets that are kind of clustered in libraries and main offices and things like that,” Sanchez said.

Resourceful perpetrators

While GDOE is making efforts to secure schools, Fernandez pointed out that perpetrators are resourceful.

“When we talk about using the money too harden the fence, we're finding people are going right through … cutting right through the fence. They're removing louvers, they’re cracking windows,” Fernandez said.

GDOE also worries about the possibility of information being shared about locations of certain resources.

“I don't have any evidence of this, but of course we will always be concerned if there is somebody or any individual with the information about certain assets at the school that they're actually targeting versus those who are just coming in and exploring the facility without any knowledge,” Fernandez said.

GDOE has a growing number of assets which are secured at school sites but is hopeful thieves don’t get their hands on them.

“So somebody who's just coming in randomly looking for things, hopefully should not be that successful. But if someone's really targeting a school, knows what they want to get, knows what room it’s in, it becomes a tougher situation,” Fernandez said.

It a situation that has played out in the past. GDOE has had a couple of incidents where air conditioning units were stolen from schools.

“These are people who knew where the room was, knew how to access it, knew how to remove air conditioners. It's tough to combat some of those perpetrators who are very targeted and determined, because it's not a simple thing to disconnect an air conditioning unit and take it away.” Fernandez said. “So, we're worried about that the same way we're worried about the fact that it's happening right outside the gates as well in people's homes and in people's businesses.”

In the last 3 months, at least six air conditioning units were among the items stolen from schools.

Another major issue in combating the burglaries are repeated perpetrators.

“Some of the perpetrators who are multiple offenders is what we're concerned about there's not just a one time thing but you know they're successful ones coming back and targeting the school over and over again it is a major problem,” Fernandez said.

GDOE continues to work with police regarding the break-ins, sharing information to help identify the perpetrators.

Fernandez asked the community to keep an eye out for schools in their villages and to be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity.