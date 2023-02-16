3rd armed robbery in two days

Police officers are looking for a suspect who reportedly brandished a gun and demanded money from a person working at OS7 Mart in Mangilao.

On Tuesday evening, at about 6:51 p.m., patrol officers with the Guam Police Department's Central Precinct received a call of a reported robbery that occurred at OS7 Mart in Mangilao, according to spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella.

“Officers arrived at the location and met with a reporting person who identified a man (who) entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money,” Savella said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was described as being approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a slender build and was wearing a gray hoodie, a black face mask, and brown-colored shorts. He fled in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction, according to GPD.

The suspect reportedly took off with $1,200 cash, said Savella, before confirming no one was seriously injured.

As officers continue investigating, GPD has also called on the community for their help. Officers urged residents to “remain vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and if you see something, say something,” the department stated in a release. Residents may call the dispatch center at 671-475-8615/6/7 to report related information.

GPD is recommending business establishments, as a safety precaution, “lessen your daily cash flow kept … to a minimum during the evening hours. Clear the entrance doors from advertisement signage which blurs or distorts visibility into the store.”

Other investigations

Before sending a statement about the robbery at OS7 Mart in Mangilao, GPD sought assistance in two other robberies reported on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The first crime was reported at about 7:51 p.m. Monday. Patrol officers received a call of a reported robbery at Pizza Hut in Mangilao.

According to Savella, upon officers' arrival, the reporting person told them a man wearing a black shirt, black mask and shorts pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

“After complying, the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash in various denominations towards the Pay-Less,” Savella said in the release.

Then, on Tuesday morning, around 3:33 a.m., the second robbery was reported at the Mobil gas station in Yona, and officers learned the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect was described as standing between 5 feet, 2 inches, and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Police said the person was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, jeans, and a yellow-colored material that concealed their facial area. Savella said the suspect fled on foot with several hundred dollars in cash, a display showcase, and cellphones.

The Guam Daily Post inquired with Savella about the two investigations Wednesday, to which she responded they were still ongoing.