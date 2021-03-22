3rd consecutive day of no new COVID-19 cases

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded on Guam for three days in a row, according to the Joint Information Center.

A total of 630 tests were performed from March 18 to 20, information provided by the JIC shows. Twenty-eight cases remain in active isolation, with two of those being treated at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The island is also seeing an increase in fully vaccinated residents, with 30,562 reported by the JIC, about 2,400 more compared to a week prior – including 25 doses administered for the newly acquired, single-dose Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccine.

Testing and vaccination schedule

The government of Guam is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations this week. Up to 150 tests per day will be offered on Tuesday and Friday at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan. The Department of Public Health and Social Services will allow only four people per vehicle to be tested, for the safety of nurses and the community, according to a release.

Vaccination clinics at the University of Guam Calvo Field House resume Tuesday. The first or second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be available at these clinics. The Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccine is not available at UOG. Eligible residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite.