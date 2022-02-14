Guamanians may have felt yet another earthquake, the third, for this Valentine's Day.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 that struck 157 km south southwest of Malesso with a depth of 10.0 km, at 12:05 p.m. Monday.

There were no reports made to Guam 911 dispatch of damages or injuries from the earthquake and there was no tsunami threat to the Marianas, according to the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.

Earlier Monday, officials reported two earthquakes at magnitudes 4.8 and 4.7 struck south of Malesso.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quakes at:

• 7:37 a.m.: Preliminary magnitude of 4.8; 173 km south southwest of Malesso with a depth of 10.0 km.

• 8:09 a.m.: Preliminary magnitude of 4.7 that struck 164 km south of Malesso with a depth of 10.0 km, at 8:09 a.m.

There also were no reports of damages or injuries and no tsunami threat.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community that when an earthquake strikes, conduct the earthquake procedure, “Drop, Cover and Hold On” until the shaking stops.