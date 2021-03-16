3rd relief checks for Guam await federal approval

Residents in the 50 states are expected to receive their third federally funded stimulus checks this week, but Guam's Department of Revenue and Taxation is still waiting for approval from the Internal Revenue Service before it can mail out checks to local taxpayers.

"We are committed to making sure that we make payments of EIP as quickly as possible as we recognize the needs of our people. As with the first two rounds of EIP, we will have to work on our implementation plan with the IRS. We have been in communication with the IRS regarding this," Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said Monday.

According to Mansapit-Shimizu, those who already received an Economic Impact Payment won’t have to submit any new applications for the third round. As with previous EIPs, eligibility is based on tax year 2019 returns that have been filed and processed by DRT. Certain residents who received a previous payment, however, could see a smaller benefit, or get none at all.

EIP 3 has lower phase-out thresholds compared to the previous rounds:

• If you are a single income tax filer, it completely phases out at $80,000.

• For a head of household, it phases out at $120,000.

• For joint income tax filers, it completely phases out at $160,000.

“It’s going to make a difference,” Mansapit-Shimizu said. “Where before, if single and you made $90,000 in adjusted gross income, you may have gotten a reduced EIP – for EIP 3 that would not happen.”

Others could see a larger payout because the third financial relief allows adult dependents to be claimed. Previously, adult dependents were not eligible to be claimed for EIP. Mansapit-Shimizu said this change means college students, home-bound seniors, and adult children with disabilities can all be factored into the latest EIP if they were included as dependents on one’s 2019 tax return.

The final checks for the second COVID-19 stimulus payment must be sent out to island residents this week, and federal law ties the Department of Revenue and Taxation’s hands on how it can pay the benefit after that.

“We had not put a deadline for people to file their 2019 returns for the purpose of EIP 2,” Mansapit-Shimizu explained. Congress tied eligibility for all three approved Economic Impact Payment checks to officially filed and processed 2019 returns. Guam’s local government is continuing to receive these documents, even as returns for tax year 2020 are being accepted.

“We’re trying to process as much as we can, but at this point, I do have to say it’s probably not very likely that if you file your return today – or even within the last week, that you’re going to be able to get a stimulus check. We cannot pay out EIP 2 beyond March 19.”

Mansapit-Shimizu said 2019 returns filed as recently as late January and early February have received relief checks. Residents who end up being eligible for the second EIP after the March 19 deadline will receive a “rebate recovery credit” on their 2020 tax return. This could boost a filer’s regular refund amount, or be utilized as credit on any income tax liability. These refunds can be garnished to pay debts such as child support or Guam Memorial Hospital medical bills.

Errors on tax returns could cause a delay in stimulus payments. Mansapit-Shimizu said a common mistake the department has seen is a discrepancy between names of dependents on a return and what is listed to the Social Security Administration. Although it can be corrected, EIP can only be paid to residents with error-free, or “A-Status,” returns.

Online portal launched for tax refund status

Residents looking for an updated status on their tax returns, refunds or EIP can reach out to DRT’s newly established “mini-call center” at 635-1840/41. There is also a portal at myguamtax.com where the status of EIP 1 or EIP 2 payments can be reviewed.

Meanwhile, a new online service on the same website has gone live to get updates on the processing of filed tax returns.

“We’ve been working on this for a while, and we just launched it over the weekend. So if you get online and check the status, and it has information other than the amount that has been paid or approved, then you’ll know that you likely have to contact us so that you can find out what has happened.”