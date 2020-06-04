The Guam Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a COVID-19 relief check forgery investigation reported at a local foreign exchange shop.

Gerard De Guzman Belga, 32, was charged with writing bad checks, forgery, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity and criminal facilitation.

On Tuesday, officers assigned to the War on Crime Special Enforcement Task Force received information from the Dededo Precinct Command that Belga had been placed under arrest.

Belga was also named in Superior Court of Guam documents that charged Jerome Robert Santos with the same alleged crime. Santos and Belga were accused of trying to cash the fraudulent checks on May 22.

Some of the check-cashing business' employees examined the checks and determined they were not legitimate, court documents state. The pair became upset as staff attempted to stall them. The employees were able to make copies of the checks and the duo’s photo identification.

Santos was arrested the following week when he allegedly tried to cash a fake check again, according to police.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers received multiple complaints between May 22 and May 28 of suspects attempting to cash forged Economic Impact Payment checks.

On May 28, police arrested Albert Campos Muna Jr., 40, after finding evidence they say is linked to the forgery investigation at an apartment in Mangilao.

Muna was charged with forgery, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity, criminal facilitation and writing bad checks.