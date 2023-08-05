3rd suspect arrested in Jason Susuico homicide investigation

A third suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Jason Quintanilla Susuico.

On Wednesday, Guam Police Department officers arrested Brandon Rufus Chandler in their ongoing homicide investigation. Susuico's body was found decomposed in a jungle area near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo earlier this year.

According to a GPD release issued by spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, Chandler was located, taken into custody and interviewed.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, use of a deadly weapon, disinterring a corpse and destroying evidence.

Savella said Chandler was booked and confined, and information was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General. As of press time, Chandler hadn't been charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

The investigation remains open following Chandler's arrest, Savella said.

According to Post files, Chandler was charged in 2020 in connection to a drug raid in Mongmong. Drugs and a small-caliber handgun with ammunition were found.

In January 2022, Chandler took a deferred plea deal in the case and was placed on probation for three years.

The new arrest and possible charges mean Chandler could face three years in prison and be ordered to pay a $5,000 fine due to violating his conditions of probation and the plea agreement.

2 other suspects

Prior to Chandler's arrest, Cynthia Rose Quinata and Jordan Michael Babauta were arrested and charged last month in connection to Susuico's death.

The investigation began in January after a pair of hunters were traveling along the jungle line near the Yigo raceway park when they discovered a lifeless and decomposing body, later identified as Susuico.

An autopsy determined Susuico's death was a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma. Police called on the community for assistance in the investigation.

It wasn't until June that an informant told police Susuico was allegedly "beat down" at Quinata's Pågat, Mangilao, residence over a "burned drug deal."

Quinata admitted to purchasing a ticket to leave the island, but denied having anything to do with Susuico's death. GPD's Forensic Science Division, however, found "large traces of blood on the walls and floors inside of the bedrooms," which led to Quinata's arrest and charging.

Babauta was arrested and charged within the same week after another informant described being at Quinata's home in late January or early February this year and overhearing a conversation between Babauta and another suspect.

Babauta and the suspect allegedly were talking about how they and a third person had beaten Susuico to death and then used Susuico's vehicle to transport his body to a location adjacent to Route 15 in Yigo. Babauta was found with Susuico's checkbook in his possession, court documents state.

Babauta and Quinata each were charged with aggravated murder and face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Arraignment

On Thursday, Babauta appeared in the Superior Court of Guam to answer to the charge of aggravated murder.

He was represented by private attorney Terrence Brooks, who indicated he would be withdrawing due to a conflict of interest.

Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison in response was going to appoint Babauta a new attorney before Babauta interjected, saying he was innocent of the charge and wanted to assert his right to a speedy trial. Babauta also stated he would like to represent himself rather than have a new attorney appointed to him.

Sison granted the request despite recommending Babauta not represent himself.

Babauta pleaded not guilty to the aggravated murder charge, asserted his right to a speedy trial and requested a jury trial of 12.

The judge accepted the plea and said all evidence and discovery would be turned over to Babauta, who is being confined by the Department of Corrections on $1 million cash bail.

Sison said Babauta's next hearing and pending trial will be held before Judge John Terlaje.