A man charged in connection with the suspected murder of Navy veteran Adam Messier denied allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Curtis James Blas pleaded not guilty to charges of murder before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

He waived his right to a speedy trial.

Blas’ co-defendants, Brandon James Flaherty and Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga have pleaded not guilty in court to similar charges.

Messier was reported missing in September 2017. Police located his remains more than four years later at a ranch area in Yigo.

Flaherty's family owns the Tumon Horizon Condominiums, where the alleged attack on Messier occurred. He is accused of holding Messier down as Carriaga and Blas beat and strangled him, court documents state.

The men allegedly told investigators that they disposed of the body in a large trash bag.