A man who is accused in a shooting incident at the Paseo de Susana on Saturday self-surrendered to Guam police.

Karey Lee Willey, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearm ID card.

Willey told police he heard authorities were looking for him but did not know what was going on, court documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He initially lied that he knew the men involved in the shooting before eventually admitting to police that he did know them, documents state.

Kyle Joaquin Topasna, 20, and Evin Babauta Pangelinan, 21, self-surrendered to police earlier this week for their alleged part in the incident.

Willey allegedly denied giving the gun to Topasna and denied getting it from Pangelinan.

Topasna and Pangelinan allegedly told investigators Willey was the man seen on cell phone video getting the firearm from Topasna.

Topasna allegedly admitted to police that he grabbed a gun from his friend and fired three rounds into the air during an incident.

Pangelinan allegedly told officers he was at the park when unknown men began to "bash" his and others' vehicles. One of the men then swung a machete at Pangelinan, resulting in his friend shooting a gun multiple times into the air, court documents state.

Pangelinan allegedly admitted to asking his friend for the weapon and shooting one round toward the back of a car.

Machete

Police caught the three men who were armed with machetes and damaging cars at the park that day.

Guam police officers located the men in Agana Heights on Tuesday, according to GPD Spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Marson Kintin, 23; Narsom Marsian, 23; and Handarson Sony, 28, were charged with reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.

Kintin and Marsian were also charged with aggravated assault.

A magistrate complaint filed against the trio additionally charges Marsian with three counts of criminal mischief.

According to court documents, Kintin admitted he had a machete and chased the CHamorus with it. He said he was with friend drinking, friendly fighting, and having a good time.

Kintin allegedly admitted that he and Marsian grabbed their machetes and ran after a man who had shot at them.

Marsian told investigators that a truck came too close to his car and he responded by trying to grab the tailgate, documents state. He allegedly admitted to getting upset after hearing the gunfire and told his friends to run after the other group.

In a separate case filed in Superior Court on Wednesday, Marsian was charged in a terrorizing and family violence incident reported last month. A woman alleged Marsian punched her and threatened her with knife after she told Marsian to go outside to watch his video because it was too loud.

Records

Prison records state Marsian was arrested three times in 2020 on numerous charges including aggravated assault, assault of an unborn child, and family violence.

Records state Sony was arrested in 2012 for aggravated assault and rioting, in 2016 for robbery and assault, and in 2020 for driving while impaired