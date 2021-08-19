Island residents with weakened immune systems can will now be able to receive a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

This additional dose would have to be administered at least 28 days after getting their second shot, according to guidance from the Guam Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee, which met on Aug. 17. The VAPPC also recommends that a doctor or mid-level provider provide the patient with a recommendation.

However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has stated that a person can go to a vaccination clinic and self-attest their eligibility. The administration of the third dose will be subject to the clinic provider's review in this instance.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the additional dose applies to certain individuals who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and people with HIV, who have been unable to mount an adequate immune response against the coronavirus, even after being fully vaccinated.

According to the Physicians Advisory that DPHSS sent out to Guam providers on Aug. 18, available data show that these specific patients "may benefit from receiving an additional dose of an mRNa vaccine to develop as much protection as possible against COVID-19."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that these patients receive an additional dose of FDA "Emergency Use Authorization-approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines."

Physician recommendation

The newly released Physicians Advisory No. 2021-0009 states that there is some clinical subjectivity that surrounds the definition of someone with a moderately to severely immunocompromised status.

These include people who have active treatment for solid tumor, just received a solid organ transplant or who have chronic medical conditions or chronic renal disease that may be associated with varying degrees of immune deficit.

That is why the VAPPC has recommended that persons receiving additional doses come at the recommendation of a licensed physician or mid-level provider.

This can be in the form of a physical or a verbal prescription that must include the qualifying diagnosis/condition, which will be documented in the recipient’s immunization record, according to the Physicians Advisory signed by DPHSS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Felix Cabrera and concurred by DPHSS Director Art San Agustin and DPHSS Chief Public Health Officer Chima Mbakwem.

Janela Carrera, spokesperson for DPHSS, on Wednesday said patients should be able to talk to their health care provider whether getting an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is appropriate for them.

For example, someone with cancer is not necessarily eligible for a third dose especially if he's currently not undergoing chemotherapy, Carrera said.

Carrera said the VAPPC also wanted to make a distinction between a third or additional dose specific to those with weakened immune system, and the so-called booster shot for other fully vaccinated people.

The FDA and CDC said their approval and recommendation for an additional dose does not apply to people with weakened immune system who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"There is not enough data at this time to determine whether immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine also have an improved antibody response following an additional dose of the same vaccine," the CDC said.

As of Tuesday, there were still 41,967 doses of available Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Guam.

Guam has seen another surge in COVID-19 positive cases but this time around, the COVID-19 vaccines helped prevent most people from getting sick or getting hospitalized, officials said. Guam also has seen the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant in the community.