About $1.6 million in Economic Impact Payment checks, along with $4.2 million in tax refunds are being mailed out this week.

According to a joint press release from the Department of Administration will mail 1,214 tax refund checks this week for 2019. The Department of Revenue and Taxation press release noted that the checks total approximately $4.2 million. This amount includes refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before Jan. 30.

Additionally, DRT noted that EIP checks are being processed every week. In terms of where they’re at with payments, DRT said they’ve processed 70,866 EIP payments totaling about $129.3 million. That’s about 96% of the estimated $134.8 million approved by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury.

DRT will continue to process EIP checks through Dec. 31 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

DRT, in line with the IRS, urges all eligible non-filers to file their Forms EIP-NF as quickly as possible so that they will be able to receive their EIP Program payment. Only eligible, Guam Form EIP-NF filers who file by Oct. 15 will be able to receive their payments by Dec. 31. Anyone who files after Oct. 15 will be required to file their 2020 income tax return in order to receive a credit for the Economic Impact Payment, according to the DRT press release.

Tax returns needed for EIP Program payments

EIP Program payments are based on valid 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

If you filed your tax return for 2019 and 2018 and not have received your EIP Program payment and haven’t received your EIP check, there are several possible issues that need to be corrected before you can receive a check:

incorrect mailing address.

mismatched social security number.

eligibility requirements such as the income threshold or when someone has claimed you as a dependent.

improper use of the non-filer claim form when required to file an Income Tax Return for either or for both 2018 and 2019.

issues related to a late-filed Income Tax Return for tax year 2018.

All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation. Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website.

Notices and portal

Notices were sent to EIP recipients in line with the CARES Act. EIP recipients are encouraged to keep these notices so that when they file their 2020 return, they will be able to reconcile with that notice to claim additional credits should they be entitled, the release states.

Taxpayers or non-filers can check the status of their EIP Program payment on the EIP CARES Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com. Taxpayers/non-filers must register at the Individual Login section of the website in order to check on their payment status.