$4.2M in tax refunds paid

More than 1,300 current and prior year tax refunds were processed and mailed or electronically paid on June 3, the governor’s office announced Monday.

The latest batch of refunds, totaling more than $4.2 million, covers error-free returns filed on or before April 11.

“Tax refunds paid to date reached an unprecedented high of $144 million, of which another first was achieved with over $119 million (or 83%) paid to about 39,000 early filers to date,” Adelup stated.

In the 11 weeks since payments began this year, more than 90% of refunds have been for returns filed in 2022, according to the governor’s office.

A $0 transaction will appear in the accounts of filers who elected to receive their refund via direct deposit prior to receiving payment.

Residents with questions can use the “Contact Us” tab on myguamtax.com, email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov or call DRT at 671- 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.

(Daily Post Staff)