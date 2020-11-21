$4.4M in refunds, $222K in EIP checks to be mailed

The Department of Administration will mail 1,874 tax refund checks for 2019 this week.

The checks total approximately $4,414,436.

They include refunds that were garnished to repay government debts and error-free returns that were filed on or before May 21, 2020.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has also processed 130 Economic Impact Payment Program checks totaling $222,051 that will also be mailed out this week.

Since April, the department has processed 82,646 EIP Program payments totaling about $145 million. This represents about 96.87% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.

In line with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31.