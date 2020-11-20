The Department of Administration will mail 1,874 tax refund checks for 2019 this week.

The checks total approximately $4,414,436.

They include refunds that were garnished to repay government debts and error-free returns that were filed on or before May 21, 2020.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT) has also processed 130 economic impact payment program checks totaling $222,051 that will also be mailed out this week.

Since April, the department has processed 82,646 EIP Program payments totaling about $145 million. This represents about 96.87% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.

In line with the CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31.