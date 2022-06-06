4,500 enrolled in GDOE summer program

Summer school enrollment has spiked to roughly 4,500 students, according to the Guam Department of Education. Officials said there are 280 teachers on board to teach for the summer.

“For summer school we saw an uptick in numbers, we had a deadline of May 6, mainly because we wanted to get solid numbers of teachers who were going to be able to join us,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez. This year's summer school program will include online supplementary programs as well as outdoor sessions on gardening.

The students break down to 2,200 students in elementary grade levels, 600 in middle school, and 1,600 high school.

"We have about 280 teachers. We have 150 for elementary schools so far, middle school 42 teachers and high school 95 teachers, so based on the student numbers and teachers we are in pretty good shape for the teaching faculty,” Sanchez said.

With the number of teachers signed on for summer, the teacher-student ratios per class will be smaller than average.

“We were shooting for smaller numbers like 1 to 20, but based on the number of teachers and the current students signed up, we are looking at 1 to 14 student-teacher ratios, which is a real good ratio,” Sanchez said.

The summer school curriculum will incorporate online learning tools such as IXL and Moby Max.

“Those are online systems that deal with reading and mathematics. Teachers are able to identify a student’s level and give students practice activities to help students build particular skills that they may be missing,” Sanchez said. “Students are able to practice skills they may have missed in reading and mathematics.”

Summer school gardening

The additional online support is one of GDOE’s major initiatives in addressing learning loss through accelerated learning for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. But, as Sanchez stressed, it's summer and sitting in front of a computer all day isn’t in GDOE’s plans for students.

“We don’t want them in front of the computer the entire time. We are working with teachers making sure they have a lot of activities that are both hands-on inside the classroom as well as outside,” Sanchez said.

As part of the hands-on activities, each school will have a garden — an opportunity to teach students sustainability.

“We believe that’s going to be a pretty exciting thing, because the students that participated during the school year loved it. They get to go outside, plant, watch the plants grow and in some cases, get to eat what they grow. That’s something we are trying to incorporate this summer with raised beds and microgreens,” Sanchez said.

Running the garden programs at schools comes at no cost to GDOE. They are funded by the Food and Nutrition program which is paying for the soil and seeds.

“What we are really looking at is training the teachers and students on using sustainable materials or recycled material. For example, the microgreens, the intent is to have them start growing in egg cartons or some type of reusable containers … it's really designed around using materials that may be available around their house. So that when they go home they can create their own garden at home,” Sanchez said.

In addition to school gardens, GDOE will be incorporating STEM activities.

“We are looking at the electronics side of STEM with our robotics program. We have robotics trainings and robots to provide to schools. We are going to train the teachers and some of the aides who might be assisting with classrooms,” Sanchez said.

Toward the end of the summer school program GDOE will host a robotics fair, to showcase what students have learned.

School support staff

Teachers aren’t the only ones working in the summer program, GDOE has school support staff.

“We have a full staff of teacher assistants and community program aides that were provided by both our consolidated grant as well as our (American Rescue Plan) funding to supplement that, so we are pretty well staffed for the summer program and we are really excited for that,” Sanchez said.

The summer school program runs from June 13 to July 22 for elementary and middle school students, for high school students the program is a week longer. The school day for elementary schools will run from 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m., middle schools from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and high schools 7:30 a.m., to noon.

