About $4.5 million in tax refunds will be distributed to Guam residents over the next few days.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,827 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week, according to a press release.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $4,495,376 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 1,827 error free returns filed on or before April 25.

To check the status of a income tax refund, taxpayers can log into their individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651. Officials said due to high call volumes, DRT recommends to utilize the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or contact us via the ‘Contact Us’ section of our website or to e-mail us at incometax@revtax.guam.gov.