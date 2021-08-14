About $4.5 million in tax refunds will be sent to Guam residents over the next few days.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,827 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week, the local government stated in a press release.

These refunds represent payment of 1,827 error-free tax returns filed on or before April 25. Those who owe government debts will see a garnishment.

To check the status of income tax refunds, taxpayers can log into their individual accounts at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the "Lookup Status of 1040 Refund" tool.