A total of 1,631 tax refund checks will arrive in the mail over the next few days.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail the checks, GovGuam announced today.

The checks total approximately $4.5 million. Some checks will be smaller due to garnishments to repay government debts.

The refunds are for error-free returns filed on or before Feb. 13, 2020.