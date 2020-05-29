$4.7M in emergency impact payment checks being mailed to 3,000 residents

Approximately $4.7 million in the federally-funded emergency impact payment checks have been processed, the governor stated during her briefing today.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed the checks yesterday, May 28, Adelup stated.

There are a total of 3,000 checks, which were transmitted to Treasurer of Guam yesterday.

The governor thanked the community for their patience as they continue to process the payments and get them out to residents to help during the current COVID-19 emergency.

The governor has extended the public health emergency to June 30, saying it allows public health officials to continue to monitor the progress as the island reopens.

On June 1, government agencies are all expected to reopen, but doing so following guidelines including 50% capacity for social distancing. Additional guidelines are expected from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the governor stated.