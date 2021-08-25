$4.8M in tax refunds distributed to Guamanians

About $4.8 million in tax refund checks are being paid out this week.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,902 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $4,837,455 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 1,902 error free returns filed on or before May 4.

Residents can check the status of income tax refunds by logging into their individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/635-1841/635-7614/635-7651 or 635-1813.

Taxpayers may also contact them via the ‘Contact Us’ section of the DRT website or to e-mail incometax@revtax.guam.gov.