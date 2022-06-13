$4.9M in tax refunds paid

More than 1,800 residents should be expecting their tax refunds in their mailboxes or electronically deposited into their accounts soon.

The governor’s office announced Sunday in a press release that another batch of payments, totaling more than $4.9 million, were processed and paid. Residents who filed error-free returns on or before April 11 are covered in the latest batch.

Taking an average of the past five years of tax refund payments, 88% of potential refunds for tax year 2021 have been paid to date. In 2022 so far, $149.4 million in refunds have been processed and sent out, “an unprecedented high,” Adelup stated in the release.

“Over the past twelve weeks since paying the first batch of (current) refunds, 90% of each weekly payment have been for tax year 2021 filers, all the direct result of consistent weekly payments and holding a steady six-to-eight-week turnaround time,” the governor’s office stated.

Residents who elected to receive their refunds electronically are advised they will see a $0 transaction in their bank accounts prior to payment. Officials with the Department of Revenue and Taxation are available via email at pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov, or over the phone at 671-635-1840/1841 to answer questions or provide more information.