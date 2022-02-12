4-acre site for Customs facility visited

Sen. Jim Moylan showed the site of a planned new facility for Customs officers and other government officials who inspect and tax imports at the Port Authority of Guam, as part of his efforts to push forward a bill he’s introduced to fund the project’s construction.

He invited local media Wednesday to see the 4-acre property, which was authorized by a prior law also authored by Moylan, to be used for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and government partners including the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

“It's the building where we're going to house this X-ray machine and have other agencies to work together looking at goods that are coming into the island through these containers by driving through this facility,” he said.

The new building is to help with efforts to catch invasive species at the border and illicit substances being smuggled into Guam, Moylan said.

“Our main concern is looking at containers, especially for illegal drugs,” Moylan told reporters.

His latest measure for the project, Bill 218, appropriates $15 million from the general fund to build the “Customs Satellite Inspection, Holding and Secured Sterile Facility Area.” The legislation recently received a public hearing, but the governor’s fiscal team didn’t weigh in at the time, Moylan told reporters.

The project had to be reauthorized in law because funds were not identified, so construction didn't begin before a legislative deadline.

Moylan said, if a lack of available funds was holding up the actual construction, paying for just the design and initial planning, which can cost up to $2 million, can move ahead.

"That's what the public hearing is about, right? How do we make (it) better; what do we need to change? They were not there,” he said. “So, right now it's been an open lot – five, six, seven years. You know, let's get the groundbreaking going really soon. Otherwise, we're going to be back in that same position (as before).

“I think that really supports Customs and Quarantine and it's like your first touchdown, right? And after that, you're motivated to go out there for the Customs officers – to motivate them to go out there knowing that something is moving forward, and we are supporting them the best we can,” Moylan said.