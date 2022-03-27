A high-speed chase Friday from Tumon to Mangilao led to the injury of a police officer, damaged police cars and the arrest of four men who were in a vehicle with a fraudulent license plate.

Around 2:35 a.m., patrol officers assigned to the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct attempted to stop a Toyota Camry with no front license plate, according to a magistrate’s report filed with the Superior Court of Guam.

The vehicle was initially spotted on Ypao Road in Tumon. The vehicle license plates attached to the sedan were identified as fraudulent, according to a press release from the Guam Police Department.

The driver refused to stop and instead made a U-turn and sped off. The car drove through Tamuning, Harmon, Dededo and Yigo before ending up on Route 15, which is where it rammed into a patrol car.

One officer was injured because of the collision and was provided medical attention, the press release and court documents state.

Darren Quinata, 19, and Anthony Quenga, both passengers, refused to step out of the car and were charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

Driver Andrew V. Toves, 38, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

The fourth man, Jerry B. Mantanona, 57, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance. He was booked and released.

Toves, Quinata and Quenga are confined at the Department of Corrections, police stated.