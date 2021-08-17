4 Catholic school students test positive for COVID-19

Four Catholic school students have tested positive for COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Agaña has confirmed.

The archdiocese is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services on contact tracing as Notre Dame High School and Academy of Our Lady have one student each who has tested positive. Father Duenas Memorial School has two positive cases.

Academy’s positive test was on Aug. 16. Notre Dame learned of its positive case Tuesday.

Father Duenas informed its parents and guardians of its two positive cases on Aug. 10.

Academy and Notre Dame have also been busy communicating with parents/guardians.

School administrators at all three schools are following guidance provided by DPHSS and assure everyone that they’re following all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the students and adults, according to the archdiocese.

The COVID-19-positive individuals are being isolated at home for a period of 10 days and are receiving instructional support by faculty remotely.

With direction from DPHSS, schools are providing guidance to those students who require testing, quarantine, or isolation. Students who have not been contacted should not be suspect that they are close contacts. Vaccinated students and students who were not instructed to quarantine are still to report to school as scheduled, the archdiocese stated.

