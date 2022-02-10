The deaths of four more of Guam's elderly have been linked to COVID-19, pushing the island's total beyond 300. The number of hospitalizations continues to slowly increase. The Joint Information Center reported 52 hospitalizations Wednesday night.

Two of the people were determined to have died by the time they arrived at hospitals. The JIC reported:

● The 300th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 2. The patient was a 68-year-old woman who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 30.

● The 301st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Feb. 7. The patient was an 83-year-old man who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Feb. 7.

● The 302nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 8. The patient was an 81-year-old man who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Jan. 22.

● The 303rd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 8. The patient was an 89-year-old woman who was vaccinated, had underlying health conditions, and tested positive on Feb. 8.

"(Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I convey our heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of these men and women who have succumbed to this terrible virus," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We take solace with a grieving community, and we will be sustained by our strength, and the love and support of those closest to us. We continue to keep watch over our most vulnerable, as pillars of protection and care to bolster our efforts to keep everyone safe."

Inpatients

The 52 hospitalizations reported are the highest numbers in the current surge, so far. Just one month ago, on Jan. 9, there were 13 hospitalizations. Wednesday's numbers still fall short of the 102 hospitalizations Guam saw Nov. 2, 2020, as the island awaited vaccines.

The JIC broke down Wednesday's numbers:

• GMH: 33 patients, two of whom are children; five patients are in the intensive care unit and of those, three are on ventilators.

• GRMC: 16 patients, all adults; two patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

• Naval Hospital Guam: three patients, all adults.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 594 new cases out of 1,547 tests administered Feb. 8. Of those, 84 of the cases reported are through the Department of Defense. There are currently 5,903 people in active isolation.