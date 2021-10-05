Four COVID-19-related fatalities have been reported by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to the Joint Information Center.

Gov. Lou Leon Guererro said, “our community cannot waiver in our fight against COVID-19. Protect not only yourselves but those around you by taking extra precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Three of the reported fatalities occurred between Sept. 17 and Oct. 3. The fourth death occurred last year and was recently classified as COVID-19-related.

• The 205th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 3. The patient was a 72-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 3.

• The 206th fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 4. The patient was a 63-year-old man who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions. He was a known COVID-19 patient.

• The 207th fatality occurred at GRMC on Sept. 17. The patient was an 82-year-old man who was vaccinated. He had underlying health conditions, and was a known COVID-19 patient, according to JIC.

• The 208th fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 31, 2020. The patient was a 68-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. The COVID-19 vaccine was not available at that time.

DPHSS officials, in coordination with the acting chief medical examiner, have been conducting a review of all possible COVID-19-related deaths, according to JIC.

"This coordinated review process has resulted in the classification of an additional death from last year as COVID-19-related, bringing Guam’s COVID-19-related fatality death count to 208," according to JIC.