4 deaths raise toll to 98

Four people, ranging from 50 to 72 years of age, were reported as the latest COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total fatalities to 98. Officials confirmed three of four patients had underlying health conditions.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, spokeswoman at the governor's office, said one of the fatalities, a 50-year-old man, had no known underlying health conditions prior to getting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

According to the Joint Information Center:

•Guam’s 95th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at U.S. Naval Hospital around 6:55 p.m. on Sunday. The patient was a 72-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to Naval Hospital on Oct. 31 and was a known positive case.

• Guam’s 96th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Sunday. The patient was a 50-year-old man and tested positive for COVID-19 upon admission on Nov. 4. He had no confirmed comorbidities.

• Guam’s 97th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 1:02 a.m. early Monday. The patient was a 64-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Oct. 30 and was a known positive case.

• Guam’s 98th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 10:34 a.m. on Monday. The patient was a 65-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 16 and tested positive upon admission.

“Our day is filled with sorrow as we learn of four more passings to COVID-19. May their families accept our deepest condolences and sympathies,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a press release. “Too many souls have been lost to this virus and too many people have been left to grieve. Our vigilance and our commitment to protecting each other are what will get us through this.”

New cases

On Monday night, the JIC reported 54 new COVID-19 cases out of 757 tests conducted.

That brings the island's total number of cases to ​6,175 ​since testing started in March.

The Department of Corrections reported that nine prisoners from Post 9 were tested for the novel coronavirus after they started exhibiting symptoms. DOC Deputy Director Robert Camacho said 10 employees also were tested. Of those tested, seven prisoners and two employees were positive.

This brings the total number of COVID-19-positive employees to 45 and prisoners to 99, based on Nov. 13 numbers.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a crisis hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19, according to the JIC.