4 deaths related to COVID-19 confirmed today

Four deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed today.

According to the Joint Information Center:

•Guam’s 95th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at approximately 6:55 p.m. last night. The patient was a 72-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to Naval Hospital on Oct. 31 and was a known positive case.

• Guam’s 96th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 10:25 p.m. last night. The patient was a 50-year-old man and tested positive for COVID-19 upon admission on Nov. 4.

• Guam’s 97th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 1:02 a.m. The patient was a 64-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Oct. 30 and was a known positive case.

• Guam’s 98th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 10:34 a.m. The patient was a 65-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 16 and tested positive upon admission.

“Our day is filled with sorrow as we learn of four more passings to COVID-19. May their families accept our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a press release. “Too many souls have been lost to this virus and too many people have been left to grieve. Our vigilance and our commitment to protecting each other are what will get us through this.”

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19, according to JIC.