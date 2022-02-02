4 DOAs, 777 new COVID cases

Four more Guamanians were rushed to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead on arrival, their deaths linked to COVID-19.

On Monday night, there were five deaths reported to have occurred in similar fashion, leading acting Gov. Josh Tenorio to call for residents to monitor family members – particularly the elderly and those who are battling other illnesses.

The Joint Information Center on Tuesday night reported:

• The 291st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Regional Medical City on Jan. 21. The patient was an 81-year-old man, who had been vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 21.

• The 292nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 31. The patient was an 85-year-old man, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive Jan. 25.

• The 293rd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Jan. 31. The patient was a 68-year-old woman, who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health condition. She tested positive Jan. 31.

• The 294th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 31. The patient was a 98-year-old man, vaccinated, who tested positive Jan. 31.

Tenorio expressed condolences to their families on behalf of himself, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and first gentleman Jeff Cook.

"Losses like these are so great in our small community," Tenorio said. "Help your family members by monitoring their health, especially those who are elderly or sick. Please do not wait to get treatment or visit your doctor if you are feeling sick."

Officials reminded residents to be aware of emergency signs. Older adults and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19, according to the JIC report.

New cases and hospitalizations

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 777 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,868 specimens analyzed on Jan. 31. Of those, 139 of the cases were reported by the Department of Defense, JIC reported.

In spite of the continued rise in positive test results, the island's hospitalization numbers have remained relatively level, though there has been a slight increase in the last few weeks.

As of Tuesday night, there were 39 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals. Of those, two were in the intensive care unit at GMH, with one patient on a ventilator.

The Guam Department of Education confirmed that 90 students from 23 schools tested positive Tuesday for SARS-CoV-2.

Most of the schools reported one to four cases each, with two schools at six cases each: M.U. Lujan Elementary School and Untalan Middle School. John F. Kennedy High School reported 12 students tested positive and Okkodo High School reported 19.

GDOE also reported 13 positive cases among employees from seven schools.

Elderly, sickly are most vulnerable

Serious chronic medical conditions include:

• Heart disease.

• Diabetes.

• Lung disease.

• Obesity.

• Immunocompromised conditions (e.g. cancer, lupus).

• Chronic liver disease.

• Chronic renal disease.

• Neurologic or neurodevelopmental condition.

• Current or former smoker.

Officials said residents should call 911 if they or family members or friends are having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, experiencing new confusion, or are unable to wake or stay awake, or have bluish lips or face.

Official said individuals who are sick are advised to:

• Stay home, except to seek medical care. Call ahead before visiting the clinic/doctor.

• Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough and shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and/or diarrhea.

• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, while waiting for test results, you should stay away from others, including staying away from those living in your household.