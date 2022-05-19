Drug smugglers will have an even harder time trying to get narcotics into Guam now that four new crime fighters have arrived.

Dome, India, Viki and Szep traveled thousands of miles from New Smyrna Beach, Florida to work as the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency’s newest drug detector dogs.

The four canines will spend the next several weeks in isolation and quarantine at the agency’s Drug Detector Dog Unit until the island’s territorial veterinarian clears them for duty.

Ultimately, the plan is to assign two of the dogs to the Port Authority of Guam and the two others to the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

“We start slow. We take the dogs out of the kennels, and we have day runs that gives them the opportunity to run around free outside of the small kennel environment that they are usually in,” said Col. Philip Taijeron Jr., Guam Customs Special Enforcement Division assistant chief. “Then we build up from there and take them away from the kennel and start putting them in a work environment that they will be deployed at.”

Prior to the arrival of the new dogs, the agency only had four active dogs, with one set to retire soon.

“With the dogs at the different points of entry, it gives us that deterrent. When people know the dogs are there, then the likelihood is that they will refrain from sending the drugs to that location,” he said. “The dog is 100% accurate. The mistake is always with the human.”

Taijeron said the effort to get the new pack on island has been two years in the making.

Customs seized 44 pounds of methamphetamine in 2019, 110 pounds in 2020, and 195 pounds in 2021, representing a 77% increase in methamphetamine seizures, Post files state.

“Stopping illegal drugs from entering our shores is one of the cornerstones of our strategy to combat the scourge of drug use that has impacted the lives of so many families,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

The administration admitted that securing the dogs was a challenge due to the airlines’ COVID-19 animal travel restrictions.

Due to the lack of cargo animal transport services, grant funds expired.

Adelup said Attorney General Leevin Camacho covered the costs of purchasing the dogs and the freight charge for their transportation. The dogs were brought in on a chartered cargo flight initiated by Lisa Meador Schoppa, Animal Travel Agent LLC, specifically for the transport of animals.

The administration confirmed Wednesday that it will use an additional $79,851 in federal funding to execute Guam’s fiscal year 2020 Drug Detector Dog Unit Task Force project. The project is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice through the FY2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

The funds will cover the acquisition of an additional four detector dogs at $11,750 each, as well as money for rodent and pest control services for the unit’s compound and kennel area; quarterly preventive maintenance including cleaning, servicing and repair of air conditioning units for the kennel; mobile dog trailers, dog food and supply storage area; preventive maintenance and repair of vehicles and trailers; and for biannual dog health checks, emergency procedures, and dental procedures by a veterinarian.