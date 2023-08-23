4 GDOE schools to use portable toilets to meet restroom quotas

Four public schools will be using portable toilet facilities to serve teachers, students and staff as students this week make their return to campuses damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School, Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, Inalåhan Middle School and Jose L.G. Rios Middle School will be temporarily using portable toilets, or port-a-potties, as the Guam Department of Education works to address "plumbing and sewage challenges," GDOE spokesperson Michelle Franquez confirmed.

"Currently, we are in the process of purchasing container restrooms, which come fully equipped with water, power and other amenities," she said.

"The container restrooms are to ensure there (are) sufficient toilets and sinks to meet the restroom-to-student-population ratio."

Sanitary rules and regulations for schools mandate that elementary schools have one female toilet for every 35 females, and one male toilet for every 50 males. Secondary schools are slightly more lax on female toilets, with one required for every 45 females.

While lawmakers recently passed and the governor signed legislation to let GDOE facilities slide on their sanitary regulations until the start of the next school year, schools are working to come into compliance in the meantime.

The toilet situation isn't completely dire at Price Elementary, according to Tim Fedenko, president of the Guam Federation of Teachers. Fedenko, who also teaches at Price, said there was no word about any major issue with sewage from school leadership, and there did not appear to be a serious problem to him.

"I mean, are all the toilets working? No, but (are) there enough toilets to use? Are they working? I just used the bathroom a few seconds ago," he told The Guam Daily Post.

Though he did not know the exact reason portable toilets were being stationed at the school, Fedenko said he suspected "they probably have to bring in a port-a-potty because maybe two toilets are not working out of six, but the other four toilets should work fine." Fedenko added he had not heard complaints about restroom facilities from teachers at any other schools.

Education chair Sen. Chris Barnett told the Post he understands other schools may be facing more serious toilet issues than Price, but the Post did not receive confirmation from GDOE as of press time Tuesday.

Fedenko: 'Teachers are mixed' on reopening schools

Not every teacher has the same opinion about letting schools that are typhoon-damaged and falling short of local sanitary regulations open up to students, Fedenko told the Post.

Lawmakers in a split decision opted this month to walk back an accelerated timeline for schools to get into compliance with sanitary regulations or shut down by the start of the school year. Damage caused by Mawar, and a desire to keep kids in the classroom, drove the decision.

"Teachers are mixed. I'm sure you'll find someone (who) hates it. Some who are ready to go on strike. Some were fuming. But to me, I think it's better that we go back," Fedenko said.

Unlike during the COVID-19 pandemic, parents now have to go back to work to support their kids and can't stay at home watching them, he told the Post.

At Price Elementary – a "Phase 3" school that would not have opened up in time for the school year had sanitary regulations not been walked back – unsafe areas had been cordoned off, Fedenko said. While sticking kids into double session at schools that aren't in perfect shape is not ideal, "I think the best thing is to be open and fix the schools while they're open."

However, Fedenko was happy the push by Barnett to get schools into compliance had renewed conversation about the poor state of schools, which has been a problem for years.

"He woke up the sleeping giant," Fedenko said.

When asked about the main challenge for teachers in the upcoming school year, he said he expected heat to be one of the biggest issues brought up.

"I think a lot of union members are going to be yelling at me about air conditioning," Fedenko said, adding that typhoon damage and rotating outages were taking air-conditioning units offline.

He estimated that between 70% and 80% of Price Elementary facilities did not have air conditioning.