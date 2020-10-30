Four more officers with the Guam Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the officers are from the Southern Precinct Command and have no direct contact to the general public. As a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of GPD personnel assigned to the Southern Precinct Command, the Chief of Police, Stephen C. Ignacio had authorized a revised operation for the next 12-18 hours.

All phone calls will be forwarded to GPD’S Tactical Communications Section, as officers will continue to be dispatched from the Southern Precinct Command utilizing the Office of Civil Defense’s Mobile Command Post.

These revised operations will allow for the immediate decontamination of the precinct by the Guam Fire Department. GPD will continue to respond to calls with no disruptions of service.

The two other officers assigned to a specialized unit have also tested positive for COVID-19. These officers have had minimal to no contact to the general public.

GPD was also made aware that an arrestee processed by GPD personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. The officers that were involved with the investigation are currently in home isolation.

GPD is working closely with the DPHSS with immediate contact tracing. All GPD personnel that have been identified as close contacts remain in quarantine pending test results.